Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Police Vehicle

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police say a 22-year-old was arrested after crashing into a marked patrol vehicle while intoxicated.
Police say officer Brandon Minchew was sitting in a patrol Chevy Tahoe in the 100 block of Loop 820 while blocking lanes of traffic due to a previous accident at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday.
While in the vehicle, a white Mazda driven by Anna Elizabeth Bowden of Keller struck the back of the officer’s vehicle.
Police say officer Minchew was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and was later released.
Bowden was not injured according to police.
Bowden was arrested and booked into Hurst jail for intoxication assault with a vehicle.