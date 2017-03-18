CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Jets Sign Former Cowboys CB Morris Claiborne To 1-Year Deal

March 18, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys, Morris Claiborne, New York Jets

NEW YORK (AP) — Morris Claiborne is getting a chance to revive his career and give the New York Jets’ secondary a boost.

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Saturday. Claiborne, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, will help the Jets replace Darrelle Revis, who was released last week.

The Jets announced the signing by posting a photo of Claiborne signing his contract. Financial terms weren’t immediately available, but multiple outlets reported that the deal is for $5 million.

Claiborne’s promising career has been hampered by a laundry list of injuries since being a standout playmaker at LSU.

He played 15 games as a rookie after recovering from a surgically repaired wrist, but appeared in only 10 games the following season because of a dislocated left shoulder and a hamstring injury.

Claiborne’s third season lasted only four games because of a torn left patellar tendon. He returned to start 11 games in 2015 despite dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries.

He was an unrestricted free agent after that season, but re-signed with Dallas on a one-year deal. Claiborne was again beset by injuries as he sat out the last nine regular-season games with a groin injury. Claiborne returned for the Cowboys’ NFC divisional-round playoff loss to Green Bay, but left that game with a rib injury.

He has four interceptions, 26 passes defensed, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in 47 career NFL games.

If he can stay healthy, Claiborne would help fill the void at cornerback left when the Jets chose to part ways with Revis. New York also has Buster Skrine, Marcus Williams, Juston Burris and Darryl Roberts at cornerback, all of whom have starting experience.

So far in free agency, the Jets have also signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, and re-signed offensive linemen Brian Winters and Ben Ijalana, linebackers Josh Martin and Corey Lemonier, and long snapper Tanner Purdum.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

