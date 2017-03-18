Mother Seeks Justice After 8-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth mother is seeking justice after her 8-year-old daughter was struck and killed by a car outside their home Friday.

Tia Jackson can only wait as police continue to investigate the deadly hit-and-run accident that killed her daughter Aja Hill.

“If I had a punching bag, I’d probably bust a hole in it. I’m hurt,” said Jackson.

Police say the driver of a black Dodge Charger struck Aja as she was riding her scooter in the street. The driver did not stop to help and fled.

Jackson says Aja was playing outside with her brother and cousin when the accident occurred.

Jackson was able to point out the spots on the street where Aja was hit and where she landed.

Aja was pronounced dead at a hospital, and her mother had strong words for the person responsible for ending her life.

“You took away everything: marriage, kids, prom. Things my other kids get to do. She will never be able to do,” said Jackson.

Aja was the youngest of the five children and was even excited to be a flower girl in her mother’s upcoming wedding.

Jackson says faith is what keeps her going during this trying time.

“I molded the Lord into my daughter. Not every 8-year-old has that…” said Jackson.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect vehicle and are working to talk to the owner of the vehicle.

Police have not confirmed if the owner of the suspect vehicle was the driver who hit Aja.