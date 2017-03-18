CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
NCAA Tournament: Complete Second Round Schedule

March 18, 2017 12:04 AM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament

Bryan Altman

The first round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t exactly the “maddest” we’ve seen, but there were plenty of great games and it certainly set the table for a wild tournament still to come.

The beauty of the first few rounds of the tournament is that there’s no lag time between rounds and things will tip off once again at 12 noon ET on Saturday.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Round of 32.

(All times EST)

Saturday, March 18

12:10 p.m. CBS – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Immediately following West Virginia vs. Notre Dame
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

5:15 p.m. CBS – No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Northwestern

6:10 p.m. TNT – No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 11 Xavier

7:10 p.m. TBS – No. 4 Butler vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee St.

CBS – Immediately following Gonzaga vs. Northwestern
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s

TNT – Immediately following Florida vs. Virginia
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Virginia

TBS – Immediately following Butler vs. Middle Tennessee St.
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State

Sunday, March 19

12:10 p.m. CBS – No. 2 Louisville vs No. 7 Michigan

Immediately following Louisville vs. Michigan
No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 10 Wichita St.

5:15 p.m. CBS – No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan St.

6:10 p.m. TNT – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas

7:10 p.m. TBS – No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

TruTV – Immediately following Kansas vs. Michigan St.
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC

TNT – Immediately following North Carolina vs. Arkansas
No. 2 Duke vs No. 7 South Carolina

TBS – Immediately following Oregon vs. Rhode Island
No. 3 UCLA vs No. 6 Cincinnati

 

