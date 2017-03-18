CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes Channels ‘Michael Jordan Fake Spinback’ On Game-Winning Bucket To Defeat Villanova

March 18, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Michael Jordan, NCAA Tournament, Nigel Hayes, Villanova Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers

Bryan Altman

As a rule of thumb, if you’re going to try to emulate someone while playing the game of basketball, you really can’t go wrong with choosing to channel Michael Jordan.

That’s exactly what Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes decided to do with the game and history on the line as his team tried in vain to defeat the No. 1 seeded Villanova Wildcats in their round of 32 matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Tied at 62 with the defending champions and No. 1 overall seed, Hayes received the ball at the baseline and made a gorgeous fake before tip-toeing along the baseline before putting in a reverse layup to give his team a two-point lead with just 11.4 seconds left to play.

His bucket — brought to you by “His Airness” would prove to be the deciding basket.

For reference, here’s the move that Hayes was likely referring to. (H/T to SB Nation, for finding this clip originally.)

Hayes finished the game with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Badgers are off to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year. They’ll face the winner of Virginia vs. East Tennessee State later this evening.

