Raucous Town Hall Crowd Often Drowns Out Texas Congressman

March 18, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Pete Sessions, President Donald Trump, Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A raucous crowd repeatedly shouted down U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions as he defended Republican health care and other policies at a town hall in Richardson.

More than 2,000 people filled an auditorium at a high school in Richardson on Saturday for the boisterous town hall where Sessions regularly was drowned out by yelling from critics in the crowd.

At one point, while promoting Republican efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, Sessions said, “I understand why you’re so frustrated. You don’t know how to listen.”

When he offered extended explanations to questions posed to him, the crowd at times chanted, “Yes or no?”

The audience grew particularly animated over questions about defunding Planned Parenthood, Russian interference in U.S. elections and federal budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

