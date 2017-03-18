Spring Cleaning At Its Finest? Plano Fire Rescues Teen Stuck In Washing Machine

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano firefighters rescued a 13-year-old who was stuck in a washing machine Saturday afternoon.
The 13-year-old climbed into a washing machine to see if he could fit and got stuck according to officials.
The parents who were home at the time called 911 to help get the teenager out of the machine.
Firefighters were able to remove the top of the washing machine and rescue the 13-year-old.
Officials said the teenager was in no distress during the rescue.