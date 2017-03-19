Dallas Does Not See Another Spike In 911 Calls This Weekend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With a dozen extra call takers, Dallas reported no issues this weekend with extensive 911 hold times.

City officials said 90 percent of calls Saturday night were answered within ten seconds.

This comes as the city is still scrambling to get to the root cause of a technical glitch that being connected to two deaths this month where 911 help could not be reached.

On March 11, callers waited in some cases more than 30 minutes to reach a 911 operator.

Six-month old Brandon Alex died after his babysitter said she couldn’t get through to 911.

Many at city hall warn just because there weren’t the same issues this past weekend to not jump to the conclusions that the problem is fixed.

Between the peak hours of 3:00 and 11:00 p.m. Saturday, the Dallas 911 center received 2,530 calls.

It was an average Saturday.

The Saturday prior, March 11, during the same timespan the city’s 911 call center received more than twice as many calls – 5,352. Many were reported as abandoned calls.

That spike has still not been fully explained.

Councilmember Carolyn King-Arnold said it could take several more days before all the technical glitches are resolved.

“We will get the answer to whether it’s a lack of communication or whatever is going on in terms of the breakdowns,” said King-Arnold. “Either way we are committed to the safety of the citizens of Dallas.”

King-Arnold said T-Mobile has committed to work around the clock with the city for at least another two weeks.

The city says it will staff the call center with extra call takers, as it did this past weekend, as long as needed.