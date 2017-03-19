Dallas Fire-Rescue Pulls Out Of Search For Missing Fisherman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue says its crews have cleared the scene of the search for a missing fisherman at Lake Ray Hubbard as the Texas Game Warden has taken over the operation.

DFR had crews out on the water Sunday morning but were told their resources were no longer needed as the Texas Game Warden continues the search.

The 50-year-old fisherman identified as Mark Jordan was reported missing after he went fishing at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue first arrived at the lake Thursday it didn’t take long for them to find Jordan’s vehicle and trailer near the Highway 66 ramp. It wasn’t long after that when they found his boat capsized about half-a-mile away.

There were no additional signs of the missing 50-year-old when crews were out searching Saturday.

There were no further updates on the search according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.