Denton Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police are investigating a fatal accident on Fort Worth Drive that killed a 55-year-old motorcyclist Sunday.
Police say officers responded to the accident at around 5:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ft. Worth Dr.
According to police, the motorcycle was traveling south on Ft. Worth Dr. when a black Honda Pilot was attempting to turn left onto the drive from another street.
The Honda Pilot failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the motorcycle while turning left onto Ft. Worth Dr.
The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Honda Pilot which caused the 55-year-old driver to eject from his motorcycle according to police.
The 55-year-old was pronounced dead the scene and his identity has not been released.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.