Police Continue Investigation As Mother Of Child Killed In Hit-And-Run Seeks Closure

March 19, 2017 10:49 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday is turning to faith to help her move forward as police continue to investigate the incident.

There’s no shortage of faith for Tia Jackson, mother of 8-year-old Aja Hill, as she faces a future without her daughter.

ajaandmom Police Continue Investigation As Mother Of Child Killed In Hit And Run Seeks Closure

Tia Jackson and her daughter Aja Hill. (Tia Jackson)

“Aja is a child everybody wishes they had… a very God-fearing 8-year-old that knows the Lord,” said Jackson. “That’s what makes it so easy to be at ease.”

Aja was killed Friday outside of her home in Fort Worth after a black Dodge Charger struck her while she was riding her scooter.

The driver of the Dodge Charger did not stop to help and fled the scene.

A neighbor of Jackson’s believes surveillance footage captured the same vehicle that struck Aja.

unknown Police Continue Investigation As Mother Of Child Killed In Hit And Run Seeks Closure

Neighbor believes this is the suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run accident. (Lynn Wofford)

Police say they located the suspect vehicle and have a suspect, but have not released any further details.

“I feel good. I have a little bit of closure. But it’s not complete,” said Jackson. “Because I can’t bring my daughter back.”

Aja, who was the youngest of five children, is said to have lit up the room and always had smile on her face.

Jackson said she plans to go to neighbors and the city to ask for speed bumps in the neighborhood to slow cars down.

“So she won’t die in vain. So there’ll be closure. So the next kid won’t be another victim like my daughter was,” said Jackson.

