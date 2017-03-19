NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Waco-Based H&B Packing Co. Recalls Beef Products

March 19, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: Contamination, e coli, Food Safety and Inspection Service, H&B Packing Co., U.S. Department of Agriculture, Waco

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that Waco-based H&B Packing Co., Inc. is recalling approximately 73,742 pounds of boneless beef products due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The FSIS said the boneless beef products were produced on March 6, 2017.

The products subject to recall are a 60-pound box containing boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date March 6, 2017 and multiple combo bins containing about 73,682 pounds of boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date March 6, 2017.

The recalled products also have the establishment number “EST. M13054” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef products were shipped to food manufacturers in Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to the products.

The FSIS and H&B Packing Co., Inc. are urging customers to throw away or return any product that’s subject to the recall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia