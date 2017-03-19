Waco-Based H&B Packing Co. Recalls Beef Products

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that Waco-based H&B Packing Co., Inc. is recalling approximately 73,742 pounds of boneless beef products due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The FSIS said the boneless beef products were produced on March 6, 2017.

The products subject to recall are a 60-pound box containing boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date March 6, 2017 and multiple combo bins containing about 73,682 pounds of boneless beef with case code 69029 and production date March 6, 2017.

The recalled products also have the establishment number “EST. M13054” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef products were shipped to food manufacturers in Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to the products.

The FSIS and H&B Packing Co., Inc. are urging customers to throw away or return any product that’s subject to the recall.