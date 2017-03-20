Almost 1 In 4 Dallas 911 Operators Called In Sick Sunday

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas 911 call center did not experience any call spikes this weekend, according to a news release from the city Monday afternoon.

The City said on Sunday, 911 call takers answered a total of 5,710 calls. The service level, which is the percentage of 911 calls answered within 10 seconds, was 82 percent.

The City said it fell below its target goal of 90 percent, which was due to 23 percent of staff calling in sick.

The combination of issues addressed by the team, which includes network enhancements by T-Mobile, an increase in staffing capacity in the 911 call center as well as improvements by AT&T “have contributed to positive results,” the City said.

Council approved more than $2 million in the FY16-17 budget for the City to upgrade the 911 systems and those upgrades are still on track for this year.

Engineers with T-Mobile, AT&T and the City collectively continue to monitor the situation in the 911 call center, both on-site and remotely according to the City’s news release.