Babysitter Who Sat On Hold With Dallas 911 Speaks

DALLAS (CBS11) – Michaela Cohen says she has replayed in her mind the evening 6-month-old Brandon Alex died.

“The only thing that I may see in in hindsight I could have done differently. I may have knocked on a neighbor’s door,” Cohen said.

She said she put him down for a nap.

When she went back to check on him, though, he was barely breathing.

“I loved him with all my heart,” she said.

Cohen says she did CPR, while on hold with 911, waiting desperately for help that overwhelmed operators were never able to provided.

The City of Dallas’ new effort to bring in more call takers gives her no comfort.

“That really means nothing to me that you bring people in now that my godson is dead,” she said.

The City has refused to say how many call takers it has, claiming doing so would make it easier for someone to attack their system.

“We do not want to disclose how many people are working in the call center at any given time,” said city spokesperson, Sana Syed.

A knowledgeable source, however, told CBS11 that one point this past weekend, the 911 center had 13 operators answering phones.

City manager T.C. Broadnax reported 23 percent of the staff called in sick Sunday, which would have dropped the number of call takers to around ten.

Broadnax wrote, during that time, only 81 percent of calls were answered within 10 seconds.

“That’s important information to have to really understand the complexity of the problem,” said city council member Jennifer Staubach Gates.