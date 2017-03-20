Babysitter Who Sat On Hold With Dallas 911 Speaks

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Babysitter Who Sat On Hold With Dallas 911 Speaks

March 20, 2017 10:26 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: 911 calls, 911 system, Babysitter, Brandon Alex, City Of Dallas, Michaela Cohen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Michaela Cohen says she has replayed in her mind the evening 6-month-old Brandon Alex died.

“The only thing that I may see in in hindsight I could have done differently. I may have knocked on a neighbor’s door,” Cohen said.

She said she put him down for a nap.

When she went back to check on him, though, he was barely breathing.

“I loved him with all my heart,” she said.

Cohen says she did CPR, while on hold with 911, waiting desperately for help that overwhelmed operators were never able to provided.

The City of Dallas’ new effort to bring in more call takers gives her no comfort.

“That really means nothing to me that you bring people in now that my godson is dead,” she said.

The City has refused to say how many call takers it has, claiming doing so would make it easier for someone to attack their system.

“We do not want to disclose how many people are working in the call center at any given time,” said city spokesperson, Sana Syed.

A knowledgeable source, however, told CBS11 that one point this past weekend, the 911 center had 13 operators answering phones.

City manager T.C. Broadnax reported 23 percent of the staff called in sick Sunday, which would have dropped the number of call takers to around ten.

Broadnax wrote, during that time, only 81 percent of calls were answered within 10 seconds.

“That’s important information to have to really understand the complexity of the problem,” said city council member Jennifer Staubach Gates.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia