CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Bill Cutting Gun License Fees Advances In Texas Legislature

March 20, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Bill, Gun Fees, Gun License Fees, Guns, Texas, Texas Legislature

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – A bill reducing fees for gun licenses statewide is heading to the full Texas Senate.

Jacksonville Republican Sen. Robert Nichols originally wanted to scrap the entire $140 fee for first-time licenses to carry concealed and holstered handguns, as well as the $70 charge to renew licenses after five years.

But the nonpartisan Legislative Budget Board estimated that doing so would cost Texas $55-plus million during a two-year state budget cycle.

Instead, Nichols on Monday introduced a modified version reducing the first-time and renewal fee to $40 each. The fiscal impact of that hasn’t yet been calculated.

The Senate State Affairs Committee then unanimously approved Nichols’ amended proposal to the full chamber, where it should pass easily.

Gun advocates are applauding the bill, saying Texas’ fees are among the nation’s highest.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia