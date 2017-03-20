Dallas Mavericks Introduce New Dish: Dirkwurst

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mavericks’ best now has his own wurst!
In celebration of Dirk Nowtizki’s 30,000 career points, the Dallas Mavericks and Senior Executive Chef Mark Mabry of Levy will introduce the Dirkwurst on Tuesday, March 21 for the Mavs vs. Warriors game.
Only 30 handmade Dirkwursts will be available for purchase during each game from now until the end of the regular season.
The Dirkwurst is a foot-long bratwurst served with German mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun and will be sold for $14.50 at the Dallas Chopping Block Concession stand across from section 120 on the main concourse.
The Dirkburger is also available until the end of the regular season at Grill Zone Concession Stands 106, 114 and 118 and includes a Dirk 30K commemorative cup.