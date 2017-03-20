Dogs Corner Rabid Skunk Before Animal Control Kills It

March 20, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Animal, animal services, dead, dogs, Kids, Pets, Rabies, Skunk

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A skunk tested positive for rabies last week in Midlothian after Animal Control killed it and sent it off for testing.

Dogs had cornered the animal under a barbeque grill in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of McAlpin.

The dogs at the property were current on their rabies vaccinations.

State Law requires all cats and dogs over 4 months of age to be current on rabies vaccinations.

Public health officials recommend the following precautions to protect everyone from exposure to rabies:

  • Report any sick or strange acting wildlife.
  • Vaccinate pets and livestock.
  • Vaccinate livestock with frequent human contact.
  • Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.
  • Do not feed strays.
  • Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic.
  • Report all animal bites and any contact with bats to the animal services. Human rabies can be prevented with a series of shots.
  • Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing food outside.
  • Children should learn to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.

To report loose animals or sick wildlife, please contact the police non-emergency number at 972.775.3333 or Animal Services at 972.775.7614.

