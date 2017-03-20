Dogs Corner Rabid Skunk Before Animal Control Kills It

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A skunk tested positive for rabies last week in Midlothian after Animal Control killed it and sent it off for testing.
Dogs had cornered the animal under a barbeque grill in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of McAlpin.
The dogs at the property were current on their rabies vaccinations.
State Law requires all cats and dogs over 4 months of age to be current on rabies vaccinations.
Public health officials recommend the following precautions to protect everyone from exposure to rabies:
- Report any sick or strange acting wildlife.
- Vaccinate pets and livestock.
- Vaccinate livestock with frequent human contact.
- Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.
- Do not feed strays.
- Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic.
- Report all animal bites and any contact with bats to the animal services. Human rabies can be prevented with a series of shots.
- Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing food outside.
- Children should learn to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
To report loose animals or sick wildlife, please contact the police non-emergency number at 972.775.3333 or Animal Services at 972.775.7614.