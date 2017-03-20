DPD Searching For Driver Who Fatally Hit Uptown Woman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while running across the street in the 2200 block of Cedar Springs Road early Saturday morning.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 23-year-old Rachel Spelman.

Police say Spelman was not on a crosswalk when she was struck by an unknown dark-colored sedan just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Spelman was pronounced dead the scene.

Dallas police said the hit-and-driver stopped, got out, looked at Spelman on the ground and drove away.

Police are trying to figure out the make and model of the vehicle and say it may have damage to the front windshield and back window.

The driver was described as a black man with short curly hair, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black paints.

But according to a Dallas city councilman, the road itself may be partly to blame. Councilman Phillip Kingston says Cedar Springs between those streets was poorly designed.

“Particularly in that area, between Pearl and Maple, is basically designed to be a high speed thoroughfare, with no regard given to pedestrian safety.”

He would like to see the entire street dug up and started over.

“I hate that it takes a tragedy like this for us to act. The way we have zoned it, and invested in pedestrian friendly businesses, we essentially invited people to walk there and cross the street there, with no crosswalk,” Kingston says.

There are crosswalks at either end of Cedar Springs, but there is a long stretch of road that is full of foot and car traffic, especially on weekends.