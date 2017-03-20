Fort Worth Police Seek Man Who Shot Tow Truck Driver

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for a man who they say shot a tow truck driver who was trying to tow away his car.

It happened on the 5000 block of Rosedale Street early Monday morning in southeast Fort Worth.

The victim is stable and recovering from having extensive surgery on his abdomen at JPS Hospital. His wife says he’s lucky he survived. She insists her husband was merely doing his job when he was shot.

The suspect is still on the run and only have a vague description. Investigators didn’t know at the time of this report if his car was being repo’d or if it was illegally parked at the nearby business.