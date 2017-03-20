George H.W. Bush “Deeply Saddened” By Billionaire David Rockefeller’s Death

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — A billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family has died. David Rockefeller was 101 years old.

Former President George H.W. Bush says Rockefeller’s connections and “keen aptitude for issues” made him a valuable adviser to presidents of both parties.

Bush says in a statement that he and his wife, Barbara, are “deeply saddened” by the death of their “wonderful friend.” He calls Rockefeller one of the “brightest Points of Light.”

Rockefeller’s spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel, says he died peacefully in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He was also the guardian of his family’s fortune and head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts.

Rockefeller also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase bank.

To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to Maine.

