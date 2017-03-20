CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Investigation Underway For Possible Murder, Suicide In Collin County

March 20, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Collin County, Crime, Death, investigation, Lowry Crossing, Murder, Police, suicide, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

LOWRY CROSSING (1080 KRLD) – An overnight standoff leads to the discovery of two bodies inside a home in rural Collin County.

According to police, a call was received Sunday evening saying that an unidentified suspect had barricaded himself inside a home in the community of Lowry Crossing, just north of Lake Lavon and south of Highway 380 in Collin County.

Once police arrived, a standoff started. Officials say the suspect was armed and making suicidal threats.

The standoff continued into early Monday morning when negotiators decided it was time to go into the home.

Once SWAT teams made entry into residence, two people were found inside the home dead.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths and the way they were killed have not been revealed, but a possible murder suicide has not been ruled out.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia