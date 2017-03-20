Investigation Underway For Possible Murder, Suicide In Collin County

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
LOWRY CROSSING (1080 KRLD) – An overnight standoff leads to the discovery of two bodies inside a home in rural Collin County.
According to police, a call was received Sunday evening saying that an unidentified suspect had barricaded himself inside a home in the community of Lowry Crossing, just north of Lake Lavon and south of Highway 380 in Collin County.
Once police arrived, a standoff started. Officials say the suspect was armed and making suicidal threats.
The standoff continued into early Monday morning when negotiators decided it was time to go into the home.
Once SWAT teams made entry into residence, two people were found inside the home dead.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths and the way they were killed have not been revealed, but a possible murder suicide has not been ruled out.