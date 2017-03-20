Meals On Wheels Could Soon Face Funding Crisis

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The White House has released a preliminary budget plan, and it could lead to some major cuts for groups here in North Texas. Meals on Wheels is among the groups that could soon be facing a funding crisis. The program serves food to thousands of people, many of whom are seniors who are homebound and in need.

The Trump administration’s outlined budget blueprint promises to slash funding across several government departments. The cuts would include $3 billion to be taken away from community development block grants that help fund programs like Meals on Wheels.

Here in Dallas, only about 60 percent of the Meals on Wheels funding comes from donations.

The Visiting Nurse Association prepares the meals for delivery. Group president Katherine Krause called the proposed budget cuts concerning. “I was anxious to learn more about what impact it would have,” she said, “because 40 percent of our budget comes from government.”

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney defended the proposed cuts, including that to Meals on Wheels. “We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good,” he said. “And great, Meals on Wheels sounds great.”

Meals on Wheels has seen a surge in volunteers since the budget proposal was released. Each day, volunteers deliver roughly 4,600 hot meals to seniors across Dallas.