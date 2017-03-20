Pair Wanted For Attempted Abduction Of Teen Girl In Grand Prairie

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are looking for two men suspected in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl Monday.

Police released a composite sketch of one of them.

Police said a four-door Honda sedan with a faded red hood and khaki interior pulled up alongside the girl who was walking home from her bus stop near the 2500 block of Nottingham Place.

Police said the driver told the passenger to grab the girl. When the passenger tried to do that, the girl fought him off and cut his left cheek with her ring.

She then broke free and ran for help as the suspects took off eastbound on Nottingham.

The driver is described an a hispanic man, around 30 years old, wearing a faded red shirt and blue jeans.

The passenger is described as a hispanic man, also around 30 unshaven or with a short beard, wearing a blue and black flannel shirt.

The victim told police she saw a tattoo of a black widow spider with the red hourglass design on the passenger’s right wrist.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 972-988-TIPS (8477).