Pair Wanted For Attempted Abduction Of Teen Girl In Grand Prairie

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Pair Wanted For Attempted Abduction Of Teen Girl In Grand Prairie

March 20, 2017 9:11 PM
Filed Under: attempted abduction, Grand Prairie Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are looking for two men suspected in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl Monday.

Police released a composite sketch of one of them.

Police said a four-door Honda sedan with a faded red hood and khaki interior pulled up alongside the girl who was walking home from her bus stop near the 2500 block of Nottingham Place.

Police said the driver told the passenger to grab the girl.  When the passenger tried to do that, the girl fought him off and cut his left cheek with her ring.

She then broke free and ran for help as the suspects took off eastbound on Nottingham.

The driver is described an a hispanic man, around 30 years old, wearing a faded red shirt and blue jeans.

The passenger is described as a hispanic man, also around 30 unshaven or with a short beard, wearing a blue and black flannel shirt.

The victim told police she saw a tattoo of a black widow spider with the red hourglass design on the passenger’s right wrist.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.  Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 972-988-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia