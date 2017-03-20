Report On Sunday 911 Service In Dallas To Be Released

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas leaders are keeping a close eye on the city 911 call system today. This as they continue to work to get to the root of a glitch last week that caused long delays for people trying to reach first-responders for help.

City leaders say the one-two combination of extra 911 call-takers and T-Mobile’s fix to the glitch seems to be working.

A new report on the specifics of Sunday’s 911 call service is expected today.

Saturday’s service level was up to standard, with 90-percent of calls answered in 10 seconds or less. A city spokesperson says Sunday’s report should show similar numbers.

It was back on March 11 when some people waited more than 30 minutes for their 911 calls to be answered — a technical glitch that some families are connecting to two deaths.

Dallas police put out a call for 911 dispatchers to work overtime to make sure they have enough manpower to handle large volumes, should a problem happen again. Dozens of people signed up.

T-Mobile will continue to have a team at the call center, monitoring things for the next couple of weeks. City officials say the extra manpower – trained dispatchers who answer 911 calls – will be kept in place as long as needed.