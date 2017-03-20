Report: Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Found

March 20, 2017 8:31 AM
According to multiple sources, New England Patriots quarterback Tomy Brady’s missing Super Bowl 51 game jersey has been located on foreign soil.

The NFL announced Monday morning that “through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered.”

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer was first to report the news, noting that the NFL and FBI were “in [the] process of returning to Patriots.”

Glazer noted that the FBI became involved because the jersey was found on “foreign soil.” Glazer said that the “NFL believes the jersey was stolen by someone posing as international media member.”

