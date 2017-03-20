Small City Of Godly Growing Rapidly

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GODLEY (CBS11) – The small City of Godley in Johnson County is experiencing a boom like it has never seen before.

Community leaders say it’s all thanks to the success of the Chisholm Trail Parkway linking Fort Worth and Tarrant County to Godley.

Darrell Scogins, owner of Double Rock Homes, says he can’t build homes fast enough to keep up with the demand.

“Once the Chisholm Trail Parkway opened up you just start to see a lot of traffic coming this way,” said Scogins.

Scogins is currently building two new subdivisions to help keep up with the demand.

Census data showed a little more than 1,000 people called Godley home in 2013.

Now some 2,000 lots are expected to be built out in the near future.

“As fast as I can build them they are selling in there,” said Scogins.

Godley ISD is also adjusting to the growth in population.

They are building a new high school expected to open in August of 2018.

Godley ISD superintendent Dr. Rich Dear said, “this was part of our strategic plan to stay proactive.”

He says enrollment in schools through the district is up nearly 8 percent. A figure he says is unprecedented.

Pam Bachhofer a Godley resident and restaurant owner says they are ready to welcome their new neighbors as they flock to their small town.

“There are a lot of new people we’re excited to see them,” said Bachhofer.

Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon says at this point the only concern he has for the expansion and growth of the area is over water resources outside of the Godley city limits.