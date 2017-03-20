CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Starbucks Employee Writes “The GOAT” On Michael Phelps Cup

March 20, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Goat, gold medal, michael phelps, olympics, Starbucks, US swimming, USA Swimmer

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, his wife and a friend of theirs stopped by a Starbucks in an unknown location on Monday.

Completely normal, right?

What was unusual about their trip to this Starbucks wasn’t the drink inside their cups, but what was written on them.

For all you Starbucks shunners, typically when you order a drink from one of the coffee conglomerate’s locations, they ask you for your name and write it on your cup.

Interesting names on our Starbucks cups today 😁🙊made us all laugh #hiltonvillage

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

When Phelps, his friend and his wife Nicole received their cups… the swimmer’s cup said, “The GOAT,” while his wife’s said, “GOAT’s Wife,” and their friend’s said, “Friend of GOAT.”

For everyone that doesn’t understand what “The GOAT” means… it’s not a slap in the face to the 23-time gold medal winner, but rather a compliment.

GOAT is a cooler way of saying an athlete is the “Greatest Of All Time.” Which, Phelps, may in fact, be just that among athletes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia