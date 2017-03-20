Walmart Greeter Survives After Man Repeatedly Stabs Him

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – A Walmart greeter is recovering at a local hospital after a man stabbed him repeatedly today.
It happened just after noon at the Walmart located at 3801 W. Hwy. 31.
The victim told Corsicana police that a man he didn’t know (pictured above) approached and then started stabbing him for no apparent reason.
The suspect fled, running eastbound from the scene toward West Park Row.
Multiple Corsicana Police Department units and Navarro County SO units responded to the area in search of the suspect. Area schools and businesses in the immediate area were notified of the threat.
Corsicana Police Officers found the suspect approximately a half mile from the Walmart and took him into custody.
Police haven’t yet determined what kind of weapon was used in the attack.
The victim was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital and is in good condition.