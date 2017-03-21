27-Month Sentence For Friend Of Charleston Church Shooter

March 21, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Charleston, Charleston shooting, church, Dylann Roof, Joey Meek

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The only person with whom Dylann Roof shared his plans to massacre worshippers at a South Carolina church has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for failing to report a crime and lying to the FBI.

Joey Meek apologized Tuesday at sentencing in connection with Roof’s plans for a shooting attack that killed nine worshippers in June 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

“I’m really, really sorry. A lot of beautiful lives were taken,” said Meek, who began to cry at sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he wanted Meek to spend time in prison as a deterrent for anyone in the future who knows about something so serious and fails to report it.

Meek has said Roof told the outlines of his plan as they drank vodka and snorted cocaine a week before the killings.

Federal prosecutors say Meek had lied to the FBI about knowing of Roof’s plot.

Roof was sentenced to death in January.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia