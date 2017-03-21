Around Town: ‘Let It Be’ At Bass Hall

WATCH J.D.’S STORY HERE

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – On September 18, 1964 The Beatles played Dallas Memorial Auditorium to a standing, and screaming, room only crowd.

Starting Tuesday night, Beatle-Mania returns to North Texas at the Bass Performance Hall with The Beatles tribute show, “Let It Be!”

“It doesn’t just cover one facet of the Beatles career, it includes everything,” said Malcolm Mayhew, Media and Public Relations Manager at Bass Performance Hall.

Audiences are raving about the detail and authenticity of the show, from the cast and costumes to the musical instruments.

“The guy who played Paul McCartney, he sounded just like him and he traded guitars just like Paul does during the shows,” said Leah Pasant, audience member and Beatles fan.

Young and old alike walked out after the show dancing and still singing the Beatles classics they had just experienced.

“We are members of the Dallas Summer Musicals so we go to all the musicals, but this was a really good one, one for the books,” Pasant added.

J.D. Ryan is backstage with “Let It Be” at the Bass Performance Hall… Around Town!