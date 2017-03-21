CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Burglary At Car Dealership Leads To Chase & Standoff

March 21, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: burglary, Central Expressway, Lamborghini, McKinney, police chase, Police Standoff, Richardson

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – An attempted burglary at a luxury car dealer in Richardson turned into a police chase and standoff in McKinney early Tuesday morning. The situation started at the Lamborghini dealership located in the 600 block of Central Expressway.

Authorities responded to the burglary call, and the suspect began firing shots at police officers. Nobody was injured during the gunfire. The suspect then hopped into his vehicle and fled from the scene. Police started to follow the suspect as he traveled on Central Expressway heading north.

The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway, at this point in the 2000 block of Central Expressway in McKinney. He held police there in a standoff, as officers attempted to open a line of communication. But the suspect drove off again, continuing northbound along Highway 75. Police resumed their pursuit.

The renewed chase came to a halt again a short time later, further north along the freeway.

The incident has left both sides of the highway seeing off-and-on closures Tuesday morning, as the suspect stops and starts to travel further north. Keep an eye on the traffic map for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, investigators have started collecting evidence from the car dealership in Richardson. Images from the scene show a large window broken out.

