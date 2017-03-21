Coyote Breeding Season Leads To More Sightings In North Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Coyote sightings are on the rise in North Texas, due to the current breeding season.

“You’re just horrified,” said East Dallas homeowner Kim Young.

Young made a gruesome discovery two weeks ago in her backyard.

“It was the remainder of a cat. It was a hind leg and a tail,” she said.

The likely culprit, neighbors told her, was one of the coyotes making themselves at home in their neighborhood.

“We’ve had people take pictures of them up on their porches,” she said.

911 Wildlife’s Marcus Stephens says people often take the wrong approach.

“They pull out their cell phone and take pictures,” he said.

Stephens teaches them to haze the animals instead.

“You need to scream and yell at them. You need to bang pots and pans. Get a water gun, squirt them with a water gun,” Stephens suggests.

Make them uncomfortable and they’ll usually leave, he tells people.

“Essentially you’re taking your territory back from them.”

Stephens also suggests removing any food sources that could be attracting them – cat food, dog food, birdseed or unsecured garbage.