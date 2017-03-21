Dallas Police Make Arrest In Uptown Fatal Hit & Run

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to CBS 11 News sources, officers with the Dallas Police Department made an arrest overnight in the hit and run death of a 23-year-old woman in Uptown.
Rachel Spelman was hit while running across the street in the 2200 block of Cedar Springs Road early Saturday morning. Investigators say Spelman was not on a crosswalk when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan. She was pronounced dead the scene.
According to witnesses, the hit-and-driver actually stopped the car, got out, looked at Spelman on the ground, got back in and drove away.
There are no details yet on who has been arrested.
