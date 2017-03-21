DPD Searching For Man Caught On Camera Burglarizing Church

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just a few hours before when the congregation at Full Life Outreach Church had gathered for worship and praise. Then, just before midnight on March 5, a thief broke in the building.
Surveillance video captured the man after he broke into the church, in the 2900 block of N. Masters Drive, and took several items.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the burglary is asked to call Detective French with the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-0112.