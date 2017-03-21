Father Talks Of Pride In Daughter Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Tom Spelman used one word to describe his feelings for his daughter Rachel. “Proud,” he said during an emotional phone call from Austin Tuesday afternoon.

Spelman said his 23-year-old daughter moved to Dallas last June.

The Texas A&M grad started a new job and had joined friends living in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood.

“She was a friend to everyone,” he said while discussing the tragedy that has forever changed his life.

Last Friday night, Rachel Spelman was with friends in the Uptown area. She was walking home as the bars and restaurants closed. Police said the driver of a dark car slammed into her while she attempted to cross the street.

Witnesses said the driver got out of his car, but quickly returned and sped away.

Tuesday morning, Tom Spelman received a phone call. Dallas Police had the identity of the man who ran over his daughter, killing her on the street. “They said they have a confession,” he said.

On Tuesday, Dallas Police identified 38-year-old John Adrian Esparza of Madill, Oklahoma as the man driving the car in the hit and run incident.

“Arrestee Esparza gave a full confession to detectives,” Lt. Robert Arredondo said during a news conference. Esparza is accused of “accident involving death.”

Dallas Police said a phone tip led them to a person from Freestone County. They met the person in Corsicana. The information led them to Esparza, and an address in Madill, just north of the Red River.

Local law enforcement authorities were contacted. They found Esparza’s car parked at a nearby motel. They found him at his home.

Esparza is now awaiting a legal hearing that clears transferring him to Dallas Police custody.

“She was such a good person,” Tom Spelman said about his daughter.

He thanked those who prayed for his family and his daughter, but also asked for those same people to do the same for the man now accused of killing his daughter.

“I have to say to those folks, find it in your hear to also pray for this person who’s been apprehended.”