High School Student Seriously Hurt After Hit-and-Run Crash

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas high school student has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in far North Fort Worth.

Aaron Lancaster was walking home from theater practice at Timber Creek High School on Sunday night when he was hit near the corner of Alta Vista Road and Funnel Street.

Please keep Aaron Lancaster in your prayers today. Much appreciation for all the support. Love our theatre family. #PrayersForAaron — TimberCreek Theatre (@TimberCallBoard) March 20, 2017

Lancaster was well enough to have surgery performed on a broken leg but was still in a medically induced coma, according to tweets from Timber Creek’s theater director, Amanda Brundett.

Update:last CAT scan shown no change, which is good. I know all of you want to come see him but we think it is best to wait until he wakes. — Brundrett (@Dr_Brundrett) March 20, 2017

The crash comes as the Keller ISD school gets ready to participate in a University Interscholastic League (UIL) theater competition today at Weatherford High School.

Students are urging everyone to wear red to school on Wednesday in honor of Lancaster’s favorite play, and other schools are showing their support as well.

(2) High School Thespian needs our support. pic.twitter.com/wUdQlOx03W — Carroll Theatre (@Carroll_Theatre) March 21, 2017

Fort Worth Police worked the Sunday night crash. They did not immediately respond to our requests early this morning for information on the investigation.