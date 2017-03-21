High School Student Seriously Hurt After Hit-and-Run Crash

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas high school student has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in far North Fort Worth.
Aaron Lancaster was walking home from theater practice at Timber Creek High School on Sunday night when he was hit near the corner of Alta Vista Road and Funnel Street.
Lancaster was well enough to have surgery performed on a broken leg but was still in a medically induced coma, according to tweets from Timber Creek’s theater director, Amanda Brundett.
The crash comes as the Keller ISD school gets ready to participate in a University Interscholastic League (UIL) theater competition today at Weatherford High School.
Students are urging everyone to wear red to school on Wednesday in honor of Lancaster’s favorite play, and other schools are showing their support as well.
Fort Worth Police worked the Sunday night crash. They did not immediately respond to our requests early this morning for information on the investigation.