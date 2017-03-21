Images Released Of Suspected Shooter Of Tow Truck Driver

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Shot while trying to do his job, video released on Tuesday appears to show the moments after a man shot a tow truck driver towing his vehicle, according to Capitol Towing.

Investigators said a 19-year-old tow truck driver was hit in the abdomen after attempting to tow away a vehicle parked along the 5000 block of Rosedale Street in Fort Worth.

“The first thing going through my mind was, is my baby going to have a father?” said the victim’s wife.

The woman does not want to be identified since the shooter is still on the loose.

She watched the video released by Capitol Towing the company said appears to show a man in the back of the victim’s tow truck as he is trying to get away after being shot.

“I was looking dead into the eyes of someone who thought to kill an innocent man,” said the victim’s wife. “To me that blew me away, just seeing him.”

Her husband told her when he saw the gun, he lowered and dropped the car that was said to have been illegally parked at the Morning Supermarket after hours. She was told that is when the gunfire erupted.

As he drove away, she said the shooter jumped in the back as her husband tried to swerve around to get rid of the gunman. After heading down the road, the victim eventually crashed into a gas meter and pole outside of Fort Worth home.

“If that lady did not come out and saved him, he would have died,” said the victim’s wife.

The lady who jumped in to help was a nearby resident who wanted to be referred to as, “Lori.”

“I heard the screeching all the way down the street and then I just heard boom, and then hissing,” said Lori.

No one seemed to want to get involved according to Lori.

“I knew myself that I couldn’t just leave him there,” she said.

With the smell of gas in the air and the victim bleeding, Lori helped pull the two truck driver to a safe spot, keeping him awake for paramedics.

“I have to help him,” said Lori. “He’s one of God’s kids, too.”

The victim’s wife feels Lori is a guardian angel and invited her to meet with her husband as he recovers in the hospital.

Doctors had to remove a portion of the victim’s kidney and were forced to patch up his lungs and intestines punctured by the bullet.

“He was five minutes away from dying,” said the victim’s wife.

She feels her husband’s life is worth more than the $298.30 towing fee it would have cost the gunman.

“They’re going out there every single night just doing their job to make a living for their family and they’re risking their life,” said the victim’s wife.

The victim’s employer, Capitol Towing, is offering a $5,000 reward and is hoping the video will help lead to an arrest.