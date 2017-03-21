Joggers, Walkers, Cyclists Shot From Car With BB Gun; Suspects Caught

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in Arlington for allegedly shooting at people with BB guns.

Police said officers recovered two BB guns and a taser.

On Monday around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting from a BB gun near Green Oaks Blvd and Kelly Elliott. Three people said they were jogging when they were shot by people riding in a car.

No one was seriously injured.

On Tuesday around the same time and the same place, police said a woman was walking and shot with a BB gun. She suffered minor injuries.

Police then got reports of a BB gun shooting at Cliff Nelson Recreational Center involving two more victims with minor injuries.

While officers began to saturate the area, an officer was flagged down by a bicyclist who claimed a passenger car in the area shot at their group of bicyclists while riding around.

An officer found the suspect car and made a traffic stop in the 4000 block of West Sublett.

Two of four occupants were arrested for assault causing bodily injury.