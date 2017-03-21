Like Mother, Like Son: Nancy Lieberman and T.J. Cline

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – CBS11 Sports was granted exclusive access to the Richmond Spiders’ practice on the night of their game against TCU that will determine which school heads to the NIT Final Four in New York City.

The Spiders star is Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year T.J. Cline.

Having grown up in Plano, not only is T.J. putting the finishing touches on a brilliant career in Fort Worth, he’s doing it in front of his biggest fan… his mom, Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

As the second female assistant coach in NBA history, Lieberman was told by her Sacramento Kings team to enjoy a fast break, while she watches her son shine in his proudest moment.

“She’ll do anything for you and she’ll support you… if you ever need someone to talk to… she’s my go to…. not everybody gets that bond with their mom… and I’m lucky enough to have it,” Cline said.

Lieberman says the response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve had about 40 phone calls… people saying they’re coming to see T.J. play… it’s not about me… it’s his hard work.”

Standing courtside, CBS11 Sports showed mother and son a picture of the two of them when T.J. was little more than a year old.

It was an emotional moment with T.J. saying “to come all this way and still be back in Dallas… that picture was taken in Dallas… it’s a story book ending.”

Leave it to the Hall of Famer to counter, “I dig it!!! That’s what makes me emotional.”