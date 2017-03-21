Man Blames Stress For Seizure-Inducing Tweet To Dallas-Based Reporter

March 21, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: John Rayne Rivello, Kurt Eichenwald, newsweek, Seizure, Tweet

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — A Maryland man blames post-traumatic stress from his overseas military service for impelling him to send a Newsweek reporter a Twitter image intended to trigger an epileptic seizure.

Federal officials arrested 29-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury, Maryland, on Friday on an interstate domestic violence charge.

The criminal complaint was filed in Dallas in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter with epilepsy who lives in the area.

Prosecutors say Rivello sent a strobe image to Eichenwald’s Twitter account intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: “You deserve a seizure for your posts.”

The image, which did trigger a seizure, was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald’s outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement Tuesday, Rivello says he apologized to Eichenwald and is seeking counseling. The charge still stands.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia