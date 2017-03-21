Police Looking For Man Wanted For Indecency With A Child

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say is acting inappropriately toward children.

Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta says the man has targeted at least three children (both boys and girls) since January on Timberlake and Springcrest Drives.

In two of the three incidents, the department is investigating the cases as suspicious in nature. In one of the incidents, the department is investigating it as a criminal offense.

On January 21, 2017, the department responded to a call in the 1400 block of Timberlake Drive where a female child under the age of 10 reported that an older man made inappropriate comments towards her and appeared to be filming her or taking photos. The man was described as an older white male in his 50s or 60s. He is described as having short white hair, a beard and mustache, and a birthmark or mole on the left side of his face. In this particular incident, the child reported that the man drove away in an older model green van.

On January 31, 2017, a second incident was reported to the department in the 2200 block of Springcrest Drive. In this incident, a female child under the age of 10, reported that an older white male in his 50s touched her inappropriately over her clothing while she played in the courtyard of an apartment complex. In this incident, the suspect was described in similar fashion to the January 21st incident with the addition that he possibly walks with a limp.

On March 3, 2017, a third incident was reported by a boy between the ages of 10 and 15 who said he saw an older white male of similar description photographing him while he played in the 1400 block of Timberlake Drive. It is undetermined at this point if the three incidents are related. Detectives will look into each incident to determine if they rise to the level of a criminal offense. It is important for detectives to identify this person to determine their motives. In the January 31st incident, the offense being investigated is Indecency with a Child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alan Branch at 817.795.9992 Ext. 115.