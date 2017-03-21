CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Remembering Chuck Berry

March 21, 2017 10:29 AM By Ken Foote
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As you all know, we lost Chuck Berry last week. Very few musicians have or have had significant influence on music and other musicians like Chuck Berry.

I want to use The Foote Files blog to honor his extraordinary accomplishments:

  • 14 hits on the Billboard Top 40: 7 in the Top 10, but only one #1 hit, “My Ding-A-Ling” and the only one that was a Gold Single hit
  • Three (3) #1 hits on the American R&B charts
  • All 14 hits that charted were on the Chess Records label
  • Appeared in 18 feature films, including the 1978 movie “American Hot Wax” based somewhat on legendary Cleveland radio DJ Alan Freed
  • Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986
  • Won Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984
  • Received a star on Hollywood Blvd. in California in 1987
  • Influenced many other rock and roll groups, including The Beatles and The Beach Boys

What a career he had and so many he influenced for decades.

Here is one of my favorite Chuck Berry songs. Written by Berry right after he was released from finishing a prison term in 1963, here he is with “Nadine (Is it You?)”

