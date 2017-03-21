Remembering Chuck Berry

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As you all know, we lost Chuck Berry last week. Very few musicians have or have had significant influence on music and other musicians like Chuck Berry.
I want to use The Foote Files blog to honor his extraordinary accomplishments:
- 14 hits on the Billboard Top 40: 7 in the Top 10, but only one #1 hit, “My Ding-A-Ling” and the only one that was a Gold Single hit
- Three (3) #1 hits on the American R&B charts
- All 14 hits that charted were on the Chess Records label
- Appeared in 18 feature films, including the 1978 movie “American Hot Wax” based somewhat on legendary Cleveland radio DJ Alan Freed
- Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986
- Won Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984
- Received a star on Hollywood Blvd. in California in 1987
- Influenced many other rock and roll groups, including The Beatles and The Beach Boys
What a career he had and so many he influenced for decades.
Here is one of my favorite Chuck Berry songs. Written by Berry right after he was released from finishing a prison term in 1963, here he is with “Nadine (Is it You?)”