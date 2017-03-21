Strongman Comedy Duo Fools Rural TV Stations

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
From “Give Thanks 4 Strengths” check out the awesome and quirky comedy styling of Chop & Steele.
Friends Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher (aka Chop & Steele), posed as a strongman duo who were promoting their live tour called “Give Thanks for Strengths” and somehow managed to get booked on three unsuspecting rural mid-America morning television shows.
Leave it to some sad little TV morning shows that needed to fill airtime to give these guys the spotlight…but it’s awesome!
As they say in the video…do not try this at home! Or, you can try it at home.