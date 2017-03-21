TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 75 PD Standoff Ends, Hwy. Reopens | Read More | Check Traffic

Strongman Comedy Duo Fools Rural TV Stations

March 21, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Chop & Steele, comedy, Entertainment, exercise, Television

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

From “Give Thanks 4 Strengths” check out the awesome and quirky comedy styling of Chop & Steele.

Friends Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher (aka Chop & Steele),  posed as a strongman duo who were promoting their live tour called “Give Thanks for Strengths” and somehow managed to get booked on three unsuspecting rural mid-America morning television shows.

Leave it to some sad little TV morning shows that needed to fill airtime to give these guys the spotlight…but it’s awesome!

As they say in the video…do not try this at home! Or, you can try it at home.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia