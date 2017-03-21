Teen In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run In Crosswalk

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a driver of a grey or silver four-door SUV in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Aaron Lancaster is a junior at Timber Creek High School, and is well known for his work and talents in theatre.

On Sunday, Lancaster was walking home from school where he had been rehearsing for a theatre competition to be held on Tuesday.

Police said the teen was crossing Alta Vista and Funnel in a protected crosswalk when he was hit.

His family says he is in critical but stable condition and suffering from several broken bones.

The teen’s father, John Lancaster said doctors had started the process of taking him off sedation medication.

Lancaster said right now the entire family is focused on his son’s recovery but he would like whoever did this to be caught.

“I’m not looking for vengeance or anything else like that. I just want whoever did it to come forward,” said Lancaster.

Rebecca Lancaster, the teens sister said, “If someone hadn’t been here and seen it. Who knows how long he would have laid there.”

Neighbors in the area near Alta Mesa and Funnel say the intersection is very dangerous, and this isn’t the first time someone has been hit there, despite the crosswalk having proper signage and even flashing lights that activate by the push of a button.

“It’s been about 3 or 4 times already that somebody has been hit here… walking,” said neighbor Miguel Cortez.

Those who live near the intersection say they would like a traffic light to replace the crosswalk.

Meanwhile the Lancasters are staying optimistic about their loved ones recovery.