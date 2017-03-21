UCLA Routs Texas A&M To Advance To Women’s Sweet 16

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kari Korver scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and fourth-seed UCLA routed Texas A&M 75-43 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night.

Monique Billings and Jordin Canada each added 12 points for the Bruins, who had the largest margin of victory in school history in a tournament game.

Star point guard Jordin Canada left the game in the third quarter with a cut on her forehead. Trainers stopped the bleeding, applied a bandage and she quickly returned to the game.

UCLA made its first three 3-pointers to build a 9-2 lead and never looked back in a tuneup for its Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 overall seed UConn.

The Bruins led by 21 points at halftime and extended that lead to 31 points at 62-31 after three quarters. There would be no Texas A&M comeback bid this time. The Aggies rallied from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to get past Penn in the first round.

