Coppell High Student Creates Crisis Response Team

COPPELL (CBS11) – Whether it’s shootings or natural disasters, schools are often the scenes of mass casualties.

A Coppell High School student has come up with an innovative idea to prepare for it.

Ishan Goel doesn’t believe schools are as well prepared for emergencies as they should be.

It led the senior to create and train a student emergency response team of 120 members and growing.

“I really want make sure every single student has the knowledge and ability to help out when anything goes wrong,” said Goel.

Whether they experience a school shooting or a natural disaster, Goel’s group of volunteer first responders has the confidence of Coppell’s Fire Department.

“After this training I would trust any of these students with my life and my family’s lif,” said Daniel-Mark Knight, Coppell Fire Department.

Alex Eason doesn’t mind that she and her Coppell High School classmates aren’t learning CPR for a grade.

“I think that the pessimist in me wants to say wants to say yes we are afraid to some degree of the inevitable,” said Eason.

Goel says Coppell ISD supports his project and his team has already volunteered to offer medical support to several big events off campus.

Goel plans to have 300 students trained in CPR and first aid as well as defibrillators and EpiPens by the end of the school year.