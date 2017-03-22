Dallas Officers To Help Fill 911 Operator Void

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police officers will step in to fill the role of 911 operators.

This is the latest move in the controversy surrounding the staffing and technical issues at the 911 call center.

Officers who are on light or restricted duty will temporarily fill in for one or two months until civilian call takers complete training.

The President of the Dallas Police Association, Mike Mata said the officers first duty is to serve and protect, however he said, “We understand this is a temporary solution, and the department is filling these vacant positions so that these officers can get back to their primary duties within the department.”

Two Dallas residents had loved ones die this month after repeated attempts to reach a 911 operator either failed or were extremely delayed.

Dallas City Council members have expressed concerns over shifting officers into the call center.

“This underscores what an urgent crisis we have with our staffing shortage. We are stretching DPD even thinner.” said Councilman Scott Griggs.

Councilman Philip Kingston added to the strain on DPD stating, “They can’t come to the rescue of every department that finds themselves inappropriately staffed.”