Dallas Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a “critical missing” 15 year-old girl.
Anya Hart was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Spyglass Drive.
Hart is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Hart was last seen wearing a blue and white soccer jersey with the number 6, pink leggings and black shoes.
Police said Hart has behavior and communication issues and may be in danger.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Ms. Hart to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.