Deaf Poodle Rescued From Storm Drain

PORT RICHEY, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A deaf poodle wandered off from its owner and ended up trapped in a 30-foot storm drain.

Taffy was on a morning walk with his owner in Port Richey when he walked right into trouble.

His owner called police who in turn called the fire department and public works department to help.

Crews successfully pulled the 15-year-old dog out of the drain, reuniting him with his very relieved owner, Wesson Williams.

“He generally doesn’t walk off,” Williams told the Tampa Bay Times, still shocked by Wednesday afternoon. “He usually stays right with me.”

Crews were able loosen the dirt and the roots, and there was Taffy, still tangled and barely able to move, the newspaper reported.

The crewmen pulled and tugged the earth until they could bring grab Taffy, who was soon back in Williams’ arms.

Taffy’s orange sweater was a little dirty and his fur a little more brown than usual, but Williams didn’t seem to mind.

Taffy nuzzled into Williams’ gray, fluffy beard. Later that day the happy dog owner said his dog was doing well, the Times reported.