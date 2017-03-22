Fire At Practice Facility Near Texas Tech Football Stadium

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Tech’s campus sports performance center caught fire Wednesday.
The fire was reported on the north part of the Texas Tech campus near Jones AT&T Stadium around 5:30 p.m. according to CBS affiliate KLBK-TV.
Heavy smoke was visible and could be seen from miles away.
Robert Giovannetti of Texas Tech Athletics told KLBK there was a small fire on top of the roof of the sports performance center on the Texas Tech campus.
The fire is contained and there were no reports of injuries.