Fire At Practice Facility Near Texas Tech Football Stadium

March 22, 2017 6:24 PM
fire, Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech

LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Tech’s campus sports performance center caught fire Wednesday.

The fire was reported on the north part of the Texas Tech campus near Jones AT&T Stadium around 5:30 p.m. according to CBS affiliate KLBK-TV.

Heavy smoke was visible and could be seen from miles away.

Robert Giovannetti of Texas Tech Athletics told KLBK there was a small fire on top of the roof of the sports performance center on the Texas Tech campus.

The fire is contained and there were no reports of injuries.

